Box: Ritenour 15, Incarnate Word 12

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Ritenour
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|3
|15
|14
|0
|Incarnate Word
|3
|0
|2
|1
|5
|1
|0
|12
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Ritenour
|8-5
|3-0
|129/10
|89/7
|Incarnate Word
|7-10
|1-1
|118/9
|130/10
|Ritenour
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Tyler Frost (#21, 3B, Fr.)
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sammie Lohnes (#2, C, So.)
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Leyla Payton (#18, P, Fr.)
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Julia Lohnes (#12, LF, So.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Savannah Greathouse (#7, P, So.)
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hailey Ebert (#10, SS, Fr.)
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Liz Dodds (#8, SS, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Layla Fouce' (#15, 1B, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Incarnate Word
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
