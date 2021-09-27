 Skip to main content
Box: Ritenour 15, Incarnate Word 12
1234567RHE
Ritenour202026315140
Incarnate Word30215101200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Ritenour8-53-0129/1089/7
Incarnate Word7-101-1118/9130/10

RitenourABRHRBI2B3BHR
Tyler Frost (#21, 3B, Fr.)3420000
Sammie Lohnes (#2, C, So.)5331001
Leyla Payton (#18, P, Fr.)5332100
Julia Lohnes (#12, LF, So.)4220000
Savannah Greathouse (#7, P, So.)5121000
Hailey Ebert (#10, SS, Fr.)4113000
Liz Dodds (#8, SS, Jr.)3100000
Layla Fouce' (#15, 1B, Jr.)2012100

Incarnate Word
Individual stats Have not been reported.

