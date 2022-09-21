Box: Ritenour 15, Valley Park 0

|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|Valley Park
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ritenour
|6
|3
|6
|15
|7
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Valley Park
|8-7
|4-0
|153/10
|109/7
|Ritenour
|11-1
|2-0
|134/9
|30/2
|Valley Park
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Ritenour
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Leyla Payton (#18, P, So.)
|1
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Layla Fouche' (#15, 1B, Sr.)
|1
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Samantha Lohnes (#14, C, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Hailey Ebert (#10, SS, So.)
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Liz Dobbs (#8, SS, Sr.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tyler Frost (#1, 3B, So.)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kara Sampson (#30, 1B, Fr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Julia Lohnes (#12, LF, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0