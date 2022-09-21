 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Ritenour 15, Valley Park 0

123RHE
Valley Park000000
Ritenour6361570

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Valley Park8-74-0153/10109/7
Ritenour11-12-0134/930/2

Valley Park
Individual stats Have not been reported.

RitenourABRHRBI2B3BHR
Leyla Payton (#18, P, So.)1312100
Layla Fouche' (#15, 1B, Sr.)1312100
Samantha Lohnes (#14, C, Jr.)3220100
Hailey Ebert (#10, SS, So.)1212100
Liz Dobbs (#8, SS, Sr.)2211000
Tyler Frost (#1, 3B, So.)1200000
Kara Sampson (#30, 1B, Fr.)1100000
Julia Lohnes (#12, LF, Jr.)2012000

