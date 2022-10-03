 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Ritenour 18, Affton 0

  • 0
123RHE
Affton000000
Ritenour13501870

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Affton3-141-766/4248/15
Ritenour16-46-1223/1355/3

Affton
Individual stats Have not been reported.

RitenourABRHRBI2B3BHR
Samantha Lohnes (#14, C, Jr.)2320000
Leyla Payton (#18, P, So.)2322100
Tyler Frost (#1, 3B, So.)2324001
Liz Dobbs (#8, SS, Sr.)0300000
Julia Lohnes (#12, LF, Jr.)1201000
Layla Fouche' (#15, 1B, Sr.)0201000
Hailey Ebert (#10, SS, So.)1101000
Jaycee Durnin (#2, 2B, Fr.)0101000
Evelyn Dobbs (#4, OF, Fr.)2012000

