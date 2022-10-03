Box: Ritenour 18, Affton 0

|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|Affton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ritenour
|13
|5
|0
|18
|7
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Affton
|3-14
|1-7
|66/4
|248/15
|Ritenour
|16-4
|6-1
|223/13
|55/3
|Affton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Ritenour
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Samantha Lohnes (#14, C, Jr.)
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leyla Payton (#18, P, So.)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Tyler Frost (#1, 3B, So.)
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Liz Dobbs (#8, SS, Sr.)
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Julia Lohnes (#12, LF, Jr.)
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Layla Fouche' (#15, 1B, Sr.)
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hailey Ebert (#10, SS, So.)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jaycee Durnin (#2, 2B, Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Evelyn Dobbs (#4, OF, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0