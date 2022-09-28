Box: Ritenour 7, Parkway Central 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Parkway Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Ritenour
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|7
|10
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Parkway Central
|6-11
|2-5
|105/6
|110/6
|Ritenour
|12-4
|4-1
|153/9
|53/3
|Parkway Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Ritenour
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Samantha Lohnes (#14, C, Jr.)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Liz Dobbs (#8, SS, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Layla Fouche' (#15, 1B, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Julia Lohnes (#12, LF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jaycee Durnin (#2, 2B, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leyla Payton (#18, P, So.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Evelyn Dobbs (#4, OF, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kara Sampson (#30, 1B, Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0