Box: Ritenour 7, Parkway Central 2

1234567RHE
Parkway Central0000200200
Ritenour10200407105

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Parkway Central6-112-5105/6110/6
Ritenour12-44-1153/953/3

Parkway Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.

RitenourABRHRBI2B3BHR
Samantha Lohnes (#14, C, Jr.)2312100
Liz Dobbs (#8, SS, Sr.)4121000
Layla Fouche' (#15, 1B, Sr.)3111100
Julia Lohnes (#12, LF, Jr.)3110000
Jaycee Durnin (#2, 2B, Fr.)3110000
Leyla Payton (#18, P, So.)4021000
Evelyn Dobbs (#4, OF, Fr.)2010000
Kara Sampson (#30, 1B, Fr.)4010000

