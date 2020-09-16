 Skip to main content
Box: Rock Bridge 11, Troy Buchanan 5
Box: Rock Bridge 11, Troy Buchanan 5

1234567RHE
Rock Bridge00205041100
Troy Buchanan2000300562

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Rock Bridge2-00-024/127/4
Troy Buchanan7-34-177/3841/20

Rock Bridge
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Troy BuchananABRHRBI2B3BHR
Bella Wilson (#7, 5-6, OF, Sr.)3121000
Tori Hatton (#25, 5-6, C, Jr.)3124001
Natalie Sullivan (#3, 5-6, OF, Sr.)3110000
Dallis Darnell (#5, 5-6, 2nd, Jr.)2110000
Macie Hunolt (#15, 5-8, P, Fr.)3100000

