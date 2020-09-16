Box: Rock Bridge 11, Troy Buchanan 5

|1
|Rock Bridge
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|0
|4
|11
|0
|0
|Troy Buchanan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|6
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Rock Bridge
|2-0
|0-0
|24/12
|7/4
|Troy Buchanan
|7-3
|4-1
|77/38
|41/20
|Rock Bridge
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Troy Buchanan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Bella Wilson (#7, 5-6, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tori Hatton (#25, 5-6, C, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Natalie Sullivan (#3, 5-6, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dallis Darnell (#5, 5-6, 2nd, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Macie Hunolt (#15, 5-8, P, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
