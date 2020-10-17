 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Rock Bridge 3, Troy Buchanan 0
0 comments

Box: Rock Bridge 3, Troy Buchanan 0

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234567RHE
Troy Buchanan0000000030
Rock Bridge0012000300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Troy Buchanan19-78-2204/885/3
Rock Bridge5-00-049/29/0

Troy BuchananABRHRBI2B3BHR
Bella Wilson (#7, 5-6, OF, Sr.)3010000
Tori Hatton (#25, 5-6, C, Jr.)3010000
Alivia Daniels (#16, 5-6, SS, Jr.)3010000

Rock Bridge
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports