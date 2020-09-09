Box: Rolla 21, St. James 2

|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|Rolla
|0
|0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|St. James
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Rolla
|3-1
|0-0
|35/9
|16/4
|St. James
|1-4
|0-1
|29/7
|47/12
|Rolla
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. James
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alexus Freeman (#2, P, Fr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Emily Recker (#1, IF, Fr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Karen Goodin (#14, Fr.)
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Amber Higgins (#11, Jr.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
