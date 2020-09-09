 Skip to main content
Box: Rolla 21, St. James 2
123RHE
Rolla0002100
St. James000251

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Rolla3-10-035/916/4
St. James1-40-129/747/12

Rolla
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. JamesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alexus Freeman (#2, P, Fr.)2110100
Emily Recker (#1, IF, Fr.)2110000
Karen Goodin (#14, Fr.)2022100
Amber Higgins (#11, Jr.)1010000

