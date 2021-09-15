Box: Rolla 4, Union 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Rolla
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Union
|2-6
|1-2
|47/6
|93/12
|Rolla
|7-2
|0-0
|80/10
|50/6
|Union
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Fallyn Blankenship (#22, Fr.)
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Amy Schreck (#6, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rolla
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.