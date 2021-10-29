 Skip to main content
Box: Rolla 9, Incarnate Word 4
1234567RHE
Incarnate Word4000000420
Rolla3024000970

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Incarnate Word17-133-1242/8192/6
Rolla14-50-0137/5100/3

Incarnate WordABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ella Post (#17, Jr.)3110000
Olivia Stroker (#1, Jr.)3110000
Macy Brown (#47, Sr.)2100000
Sophia Otten (#10, Fr.)2100000

RollaABRHRBI2B3BHR
K Chrisco (C)3312000
R Reedy (LF)3221000
S Spencer (2B)3120000
T Heimbaugh (SS)3100000
M McCarter (1B)3100000
J Mace1100000
M Mace (CF)2013000
Z Barr (RF)3012100

