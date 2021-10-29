Box: Rolla 9, Incarnate Word 4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Incarnate Word
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0
|Rolla
|3
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|7
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Incarnate Word
|17-13
|3-1
|242/8
|192/6
|Rolla
|14-5
|0-0
|137/5
|100/3
|Incarnate Word
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ella Post (#17, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olivia Stroker (#1, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Macy Brown (#47, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sophia Otten (#10, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rolla
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|K Chrisco (C)
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R Reedy (LF)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S Spencer (2B)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T Heimbaugh (SS)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M McCarter (1B)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J Mace
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M Mace (CF)
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Z Barr (RF)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
