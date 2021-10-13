 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Rosati-Kain 19, Clayton 7
0 comments

Box: Rosati-Kain 19, Clayton 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
RHE
Rosati-Kain19101
Clayton700

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Rosati-Kain1-140-469/5233/16
Clayton3-62-377/5117/8

Rosati-KainABRHRBI2B3BHR
Dyamond Clay (#6, Sr.)3420000
Ava Abernathy (#14, Sr.)3330000
Venessa Kleen (#22)1310000
Olivia Goodman (#21, So.)3310000
Allisha Luster (#13, Jr.)4210000
Mikaela Byington (#2)1200000
Tesh Turner (#7, Jr.)3110000
Jordan Valentine (#11, Jr.)4110000

Clayton
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Vince Coleman vs. The Tarp. Looking back at a weird moment in Cardinals’ history, from this day in 1985​

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/111. Eureka (24-1) was idle.2. Washington (26-5) def. Union (8-17), 17-1.3. Summit (26-2) def. Fox (15-15), 9-8.4. M…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/71. Eureka (22-1) def. Sullivan (19-7), 11-8.2. Washington (24-5) def. Fort Zumwalt East (8-11), 10-0.3. Summit (25-…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/101. Eureka (24-1) was idle.2. Washington (25-5) was idle.3. Summit (25-2) was idle.4. Marquette (23-8) was idle.5. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News