Box: Rosati-Kain 19, Clayton 7

|R
|H
|E
|Rosati-Kain
|19
|10
|1
|Clayton
|7
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Rosati-Kain
|1-14
|0-4
|69/5
|233/16
|Clayton
|3-6
|2-3
|77/5
|117/8
|Rosati-Kain
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Dyamond Clay (#6, Sr.)
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ava Abernathy (#14, Sr.)
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Venessa Kleen (#22)
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olivia Goodman (#21, So.)
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allisha Luster (#13, Jr.)
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mikaela Byington (#2)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tesh Turner (#7, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jordan Valentine (#11, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clayton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
