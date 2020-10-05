 Skip to main content
Box: Rosati-Kain 3, Notre Dame 0
Box: Rosati-Kain 3, Notre Dame 0

1234567RHE
Rosati-Kain1010010340
Notre Dame0000000002

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Rosati-Kain2-01-010/52/1
Notre Dame1-30-113/619/10

Rosati-KainABRHRBI2B3BHR
Mya Bethany (#2, Sr.)3220100
Rachel Martin (Sr.)2110000
Maggie Lonero (#3, Sr.)3010000

Notre Dame
Individual stats Have not been reported.

