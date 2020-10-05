Box: Rosati-Kain 3, Notre Dame 0

|1
|Rosati-Kain
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Rosati-Kain
|2-0
|1-0
|10/5
|2/1
|Notre Dame
|1-3
|0-1
|13/6
|19/10
|Rosati-Kain
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Mya Bethany (#2, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Rachel Martin (Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maggie Lonero (#3, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Notre Dame
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
