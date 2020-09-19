Box: Salem 17, St. James 2

|R
|H
|E
|Salem
|17
|0
|0
|St. James
|2
|6
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Salem
|1-0
|0-0
|17/17
|2/2
|St. James
|1-9
|0-3
|40/40
|122/122
|Salem
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. James
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kori Alcorn (#23, C, Fr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alyson Bullock (#3, OF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexus Freeman (#2, P, Fr.)
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Amber Higgins (#11, IF, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Recker (#1, IF, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alexis Birkner (#30, OF, Sr.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
