Box: Salem 17, St. James 2
RHE
Salem1700
St. James263

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Salem1-00-017/172/2
St. James1-90-340/40122/122

Salem
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. JamesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kori Alcorn (#23, C, Fr.)2110000
Alyson Bullock (#3, OF, Jr.)2100000
Alexus Freeman (#2, P, Fr.)2021000
Amber Higgins (#11, IF, Jr.)2010000
Emily Recker (#1, IF, Fr.)2011000
Alexis Birkner (#30, OF, Sr.)1010000

