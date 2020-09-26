Box: Salem 5, St. James 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Salem
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|St. James
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Salem
|2-0
|0-0
|10/5
|4/2
|St. James
|2-12
|0-5
|57/28
|155/78
|Salem
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. James
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alexus Freeman (#2, P, Fr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kori Alcorn (#23, C, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacey Spurgeon (#32, OF, So.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Amber Higgins (#11, IF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
