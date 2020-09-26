 Skip to main content
Box: Salem 5, St. James 2
Box: Salem 5, St. James 2

1234567RHE
Salem0000302500
St. James0001001260

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Salem2-00-010/54/2
St. James2-120-557/28155/78

Salem
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. JamesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alexus Freeman (#2, P, Fr.)3121100
Kori Alcorn (#23, C, Fr.)3110000
Jacey Spurgeon (#32, OF, So.)3020000
Amber Higgins (#11, IF, Jr.)3011000

