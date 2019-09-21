Subscribe for 99¢
123RHE
Salem21262000
St. James003374

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Salem2-00-036/183/2
St. James1-71-323/12125/62

Salem
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. JamesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Emily Kinkead (#8, OF, So.)1110000
Allyson Vollmer (#15, OF, So.)1110000
Jaime Warren (#5, IF, Fr.)0100000
Whitney Jenista (#18, IF, So.)2012100
Sierra Deardeuff (#24, IF, Jr.)2010000
Mckenzie Brennan (#25, P, Sr.)2010000
Emily Butts (#7, IF, Sr.)2010000
Abbie Walton (#20, OF, Sr.)1010000

