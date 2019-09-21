|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|Salem
|2
|12
|6
|20
|0
|0
|St. James
|0
|0
|3
|3
|7
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Salem
|2-0
|0-0
|36/18
|3/2
|St. James
|1-7
|1-3
|23/12
|125/62
|Salem
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. James
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Emily Kinkead (#8, OF, So.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allyson Vollmer (#15, OF, So.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jaime Warren (#5, IF, Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Whitney Jenista (#18, IF, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Sierra Deardeuff (#24, IF, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mckenzie Brennan (#25, P, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Butts (#7, IF, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abbie Walton (#20, OF, Sr.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0