Box: Saxony Lutheran 5, Jefferson 4
RHE
Jefferson470
Saxony Lutheran500

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Jefferson6-101-4105/7125/8
Saxony Lutheran2-20-025/237/2

JeffersonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Morgan Figliolo (#6, IF, So.)3231300
Chloe Vaughn (#16, IF, So.)3110000
Allison Campbell (#30, OF, So.)3100000
Catryn Cattoor (#10, C, Sr.)3021100
Maggie Brunke (#2, IF, Sr.)4010000

Saxony Lutheran
Individual stats Have not been reported.

