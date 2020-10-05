Box: Saxony Lutheran 5, Jefferson 4

|R
|H
|E
|Jefferson
|4
|7
|0
|Saxony Lutheran
|5
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Jefferson
|6-10
|1-4
|105/7
|125/8
|Saxony Lutheran
|2-2
|0-0
|25/2
|37/2
|Jefferson
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Morgan Figliolo (#6, IF, So.)
|3
|2
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Chloe Vaughn (#16, IF, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allison Campbell (#30, OF, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Catryn Cattoor (#10, C, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Maggie Brunke (#2, IF, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saxony Lutheran
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
