Box: Seckman 10, Fox 8
1234567RHE
Seckman71000021000
Fox1005200892

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Seckman1-00-010/108/8
Fox0-10-08/810/10

Seckman
Individual stats Have not been reported.

FoxABRHRBI2B3BHR
Aubrey Andrews (So.)3221010
Kylie Austin (Sr.)3122000
Lena McMichael (Jr.)3121100
Rachel Harris (Sr.)2110000
Hannah Underwood (Jr.)2100000
Brooke Loveall (Jr.)3010000
Marissa Geist (So.)3010000

