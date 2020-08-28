Box: Seckman 10, Fox 8

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Seckman
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|Fox
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|8
|9
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Seckman
|1-0
|0-0
|10/10
|8/8
|Fox
|0-1
|0-0
|8/8
|10/10
|Seckman
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fox
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Aubrey Andrews (So.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kylie Austin (Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lena McMichael (Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Rachel Harris (Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Underwood (Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brooke Loveall (Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marissa Geist (So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
