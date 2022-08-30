 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Seckman 11, North County 1

  • 0
12345RHE
North County00100100
Seckman3000811130

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
North County0-10-01/111/11
Seckman4-20-131/3115/15

North County
Individual stats Have not been reported.

SeckmanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Grace Deen (#12, C, Sr.)3221000
Abby Harvell (#15, CF, Sr.)2211000
Emma Maness (#8, 3B, So.)3122200
Audrey Davis (#7, OF, So.)3120100
Josie Lindsey (#28, SS, Sr.)4121000
Claire Knoll (#1, P, So.)3112100
Jenna Volz (#8, OF, Sr.)3112100
Riley Karsznia (#14, IF, Jr.)3111100
Kendall Altman (#29, C, So.)1111000

