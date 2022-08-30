Box: Seckman 11, North County 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|North County
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Seckman
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|11
|13
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|North County
|0-1
|0-0
|1/1
|11/11
|Seckman
|4-2
|0-1
|31/31
|15/15
|North County
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Seckman
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Grace Deen (#12, C, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Harvell (#15, CF, Sr.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Maness (#8, 3B, So.)
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Audrey Davis (#7, OF, So.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Josie Lindsey (#28, SS, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Claire Knoll (#1, P, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Jenna Volz (#8, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Riley Karsznia (#14, IF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kendall Altman (#29, C, So.)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0