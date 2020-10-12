 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Seckman 12, De Soto 2
0 comments

Box: Seckman 12, De Soto 2

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12345RHE
Seckman1650012183
De Soto10100200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Seckman11-110-3171/8150/7
De Soto5-182-5104/5110/5

SeckmanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Abby Harvell (#15, CF, So.)4230100
Sophie Greenfield (#9, 2B, Sr.)4221000
Chiara Grasso (#29, P, So.)3212000
Courtney Bone (#6, OF, So.)3211000
Kylee King (#1, SS, Jr.)4141000
Grace Deen (#12, C, So.)4120000
Madi Conrad (#5, 1B, Jr.)4124101
Jamey Johnson (#10, CF, Jr.)4122100
Tori Jerome-Devenpeck (#18, P, Sr.)2010000

De Soto
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/101. Washington (18-5) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt West (15-4) is idle.3. Troy Buchanan (17-5) is idle.4. Eureka (8-2) a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports