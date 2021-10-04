Box: Seckman 12, Festus 2

|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Festus
|10-14
|4-2
|161/7
|182/8
|Seckman
|10-13
|0-4
|158/7
|172/7
|Festus
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Rylie Moore (Fr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MaKenzie McJunkins (Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bailey Propst (Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kenzie Douglas (So.)
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Seckman
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Madi Conrad (#5, OF, Sr.)
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Josie Lindsey (#29, SS, Jr.)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Abby Harvell (#15, OF, Jr.)
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Grace Deen (#12, C, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jenna Volz (#8, 2B, Jr.)
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Claire Knoll (#1, P, Fr.)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ally Rice (#2, OF, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
