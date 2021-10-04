 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Seckman 12, Festus 2
0 comments

Box: Seckman 12, Festus 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12345RHE
Festus10100260
Seckman2305212110

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Festus10-144-2161/7182/8
Seckman10-130-4158/7172/7

FestusABRHRBI2B3BHR
Rylie Moore (Fr.)3120000
MaKenzie McJunkins (Sr.)3110000
Bailey Propst (Jr.)3021000
Kenzie Douglas (So.)1011000

SeckmanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Madi Conrad (#5, OF, Sr.)4332100
Josie Lindsey (#29, SS, Jr.)3321100
Abby Harvell (#15, OF, Jr.)4310100
Grace Deen (#12, C, Jr.)4122000
Jenna Volz (#8, 2B, Jr.)2121000
Claire Knoll (#1, P, Fr.)1101000
Ally Rice (#2, OF, Jr.)2011000

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Albert Pujols could start against Cardinals in Wednesday’s wild card game … and face ‘Waino’​

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/301. Eureka (19-1) def. Oakville (12-9), 10-0.2. Summit (21-2) def. Cor Jesu (3-14), 13-0.3. Washington (20-5) def. F…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/21. Eureka (19-1) was idle.2. Summit (22-2) was idle.3. Washington (20-5) was idle.4. Marquette (20-7) vs. Rock Brid…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News