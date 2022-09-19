Box: Seckman 12, Lutheran South 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Seckman
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|12
|15
|0
|Lutheran South
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Seckman
|13-5
|3-1
|117/6
|56/3
|Lutheran South
|6-7
|0-0
|58/3
|67/4
|Seckman
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kendall Altman (#29, C, So.)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Claire Knoll (#1, P, So.)
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Emma Maness (#8, 3B, So.)
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Abby Harvell (#15, CF, Sr.)
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Josie Lindsey (#28, SS, Sr.)
|4
|1
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Jenna Volz (#8, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Grace Deen (#12, C, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lutheran South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.