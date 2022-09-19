 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Seckman 12, Lutheran South 2

123456RHE
Seckman21015312150
Lutheran South101000200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Seckman13-53-1117/656/3
Lutheran South6-70-058/367/4

SeckmanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kendall Altman (#29, C, So.)3322001
Claire Knoll (#1, P, So.)4222200
Emma Maness (#8, 3B, So.)4223200
Abby Harvell (#15, CF, Sr.)3211100
Josie Lindsey (#28, SS, Sr.)4142110
Jenna Volz (#8, OF, Sr.)4131200
Grace Deen (#12, C, Sr.)4110000

Lutheran South
Individual stats Have not been reported.

