Box: Seckman 13, Kirkwood 12

|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Kirkwood
|4-4
|1-1
|80/10
|62/8
|Seckman
|10-10
|0-2
|158/20
|137/17
|Kirkwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Seckman
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Abby Harvell (#15, CF, So.)
|5
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Chiara Grasso (#29, P, So.)
|5
|3
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Josie Lindsey (#28, 3B, So.)
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Grace Deen (#12, C, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sophie Greenfield (#9, 2B, Sr.)
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kylee King (#1, SS, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Emily Albers (#11, OF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madi Conrad (#5, 1B, Jr.)
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tori Jerome-Devenpeck (#18, P, Sr.)
|5
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
