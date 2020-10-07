 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Seckman 13, Kirkwood 12
0 comments

Box: Seckman 13, Kirkwood 12

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12345678RHE
Kirkwood000224401200
Seckman3213201113203

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Kirkwood4-41-180/1062/8
Seckman10-100-2158/20137/17

Kirkwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.

SeckmanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Abby Harvell (#15, CF, So.)5443101
Chiara Grasso (#29, P, So.)5353001
Josie Lindsey (#28, 3B, So.)5221100
Grace Deen (#12, C, So.)4121000
Sophie Greenfield (#9, 2B, Sr.)5121000
Kylee King (#1, SS, Jr.)3111100
Emily Albers (#11, OF, Jr.)0100000
Madi Conrad (#5, 1B, Jr.)5020000
Tori Jerome-Devenpeck (#18, P, Sr.)5022100

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports