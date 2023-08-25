|1
|2
|R
|H
|E
|Rolla
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Seckman
|5
|8
|13
|9
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Rolla
|0-2
|0-0
|7/4
|22/11
|Seckman
|2-0
|0-0
|27/14
|10/5
|Rolla
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Seckman
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Aubrey Baur (#2, 2B, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kendall Altman (#29, 1B, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Payton Bantle (#6, SS, So.)
|3
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Grace Harvell (#17, 3B, Jr.)
|3
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna Ilko (#4, OF, Jr.)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chris Stanley (#13, C, Sr.)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Maness (#14, OF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0