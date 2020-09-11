 Skip to main content
Box: Seckman 13, St. Dominic 5
Box: Seckman 13, St. Dominic 5

1234567RHE
Seckman04023041300
St. Dominic0211001585

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Seckman2-30-032/637/7
St. Dominic3-51-139/867/13

Seckman
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. DominicABRHRBI2B3BHR
Victoria Owen (#18, 1B, Fr.)3200000
Neely Edwards (#12, 3B, Sr.)4121000
Jessie Blaine (#14, C, Sr.)4110000
Addison Henke (#5, P, Fr.)0100000
Kennedy Locker (#3, LF, Fr.)3011000
Grace Edwards (#8, P, Jr.)4010000
Abbie Danchus (#30, 2B, So.)4011000
Delaney Smith (#4, CF, Jr.)4011000
Rylee McDowell (#6, SS, So.)2010000

