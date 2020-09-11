Box: Seckman 13, St. Dominic 5

|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Seckman
|2-3
|0-0
|32/6
|37/7
|St. Dominic
|3-5
|1-1
|39/8
|67/13
|Seckman
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Dominic
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Victoria Owen (#18, 1B, Fr.)
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neely Edwards (#12, 3B, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jessie Blaine (#14, C, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Addison Henke (#5, P, Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy Locker (#3, LF, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Edwards (#8, P, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abbie Danchus (#30, 2B, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Delaney Smith (#4, CF, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rylee McDowell (#6, SS, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
