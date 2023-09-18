|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Lutheran South
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Seckman
|1
|7
|4
|0
|2
|14
|16
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lutheran South
|10-9
|0-0
|123/6
|113/6
|Seckman
|8-7
|1-2
|108/6
|100/5
|Lutheran South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Seckman
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Emma Maness (#14, OF, Jr.)
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Harvell (#17, 3B, Jr.)
|4
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Claire Knoll (#1, P, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Payton Bantle (#6, SS, So.)
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Audrey Davis (#25, OF, Jr.)
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Aubrey Baur (#2, 2B, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna Ilko (#4, OF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kendall Altman (#29, 1B, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Chris Stanley (#13, C, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0