|1
|2
|3
|4
|R
|H
|E
|Lutheran South
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|Seckman
|3
|5
|3
|3
|14
|16
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lutheran South
|1-1
|0-0
|14/7
|17/8
|Seckman
|2-0
|0-0
|27/14
|10/5
|Lutheran South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Seckman
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Chris Stanley (#13, C, Sr.)
|4
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Audrey Davis (#25, OF, Jr.)
|3
|3
|3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|McKenna Ilko (#4, OF, Jr.)
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Maness (#14, OF, Jr.)
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brooke Jernigan (#18, 3B, Sr.)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Harvell (#17, 3B, Jr.)
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Kendall Altman (#29, 1B, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Payton Bantle (#6, SS, So.)
|4
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0