Box: Seckman 17, Cape Girardeau Central 0
1234RHE
Seckman1110517150
Cape Girardeau Central0000000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Seckman3-30-049/837/6
Cape Girardeau Central2-10-015/224/4

SeckmanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Madi Conrad (#5, 1B, Jr.)3333200
Sophie Greenfield (#9, 2B, Sr.)5233010
Abby Harvell (#15, CF, So.)4231000
Grace Deen (#12, C, So.)3231000
Chiara Grasso (#29, P, So.)3121000
Tori Jerome-Devenpeck (#18, P, Sr.)2110000
Emily Albers (#11, OF, Jr.)0100000

Cape Girardeau Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.

