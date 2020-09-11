Box: Seckman 17, Cape Girardeau Central 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|R
|H
|E
|Seckman
|11
|1
|0
|5
|17
|15
|0
|Cape Girardeau Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Seckman
|3-3
|0-0
|49/8
|37/6
|Cape Girardeau Central
|2-1
|0-0
|15/2
|24/4
|Seckman
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Madi Conrad (#5, 1B, Jr.)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Sophie Greenfield (#9, 2B, Sr.)
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Abby Harvell (#15, CF, So.)
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Deen (#12, C, So.)
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chiara Grasso (#29, P, So.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tori Jerome-Devenpeck (#18, P, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Albers (#11, OF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cape Girardeau Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.