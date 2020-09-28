Box: Seckman 18, Mehlville 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Seckman
|7
|0
|6
|3
|2
|18
|17
|1
|Mehlville
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Seckman
|7-7
|0-1
|115/8
|90/6
|Mehlville
|0-1
|0-0
|3/0
|18/1
|Seckman
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Abby Harvell (#15, CF, So.)
|5
|3
|4
|5
|2
|0
|1
|Jamey Johnson (#10, CF, Jr.)
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Josie Lindsey (#28, 3B, So.)
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sophie Greenfield (#9, 2B, Sr.)
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chiara Grasso (#29, P, So.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Albers (#11, OF, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Kylee King (#1, SS, Jr.)
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Madi Conrad (#5, 1B, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mehlville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.