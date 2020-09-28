 Skip to main content
Box: Seckman 18, Mehlville 3
Box: Seckman 18, Mehlville 3

12345RHE
Seckman7063218171
Mehlville03000300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Seckman7-70-1115/890/6
Mehlville0-10-03/018/1

SeckmanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Abby Harvell (#15, CF, So.)5345201
Jamey Johnson (#10, CF, Jr.)5332100
Josie Lindsey (#28, 3B, So.)4320000
Sophie Greenfield (#9, 2B, Sr.)4230000
Chiara Grasso (#29, P, So.)3222000
Emily Albers (#11, OF, Jr.)3224100
Kylee King (#1, SS, Jr.)3212000
Madi Conrad (#5, 1B, Jr.)2100000

Mehlville
Individual stats Have not been reported.

