Box: Seckman 19, Windsor (Imperial) 4
Box: Seckman 19, Windsor (Imperial) 4

1234RHE
Windsor (Imperial)4000400
Seckman1041419162

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)5-52-130/365/6
Seckman6-50-085/867/7

Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.

SeckmanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Jamey Johnson (#10, CF, Jr.)3432200
Chiara Grasso (#29, P, So.)4334100
Kylee King (#1, SS, Jr.)4333000
Sophie Greenfield (#9, 2B, Sr.)3220000
Courtney Bone (#6, OF, So.)2211000
Abby Harvell (#15, CF, So.)2200000
Madi Conrad (#5, 1B, Jr.)4122000
Josie Lindsey (#28, 3B, So.)4112100
Grace Deen (#12, C, So.)3111000

