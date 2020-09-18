Box: Seckman 19, Windsor (Imperial) 4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|R
|H
|E
|Windsor (Imperial)
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Seckman
|1
|0
|4
|14
|19
|16
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|5-5
|2-1
|30/3
|65/6
|Seckman
|6-5
|0-0
|85/8
|67/7
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Seckman
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Jamey Johnson (#10, CF, Jr.)
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Chiara Grasso (#29, P, So.)
|4
|3
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Kylee King (#1, SS, Jr.)
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sophie Greenfield (#9, 2B, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Courtney Bone (#6, OF, So.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Harvell (#15, CF, So.)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madi Conrad (#5, 1B, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Josie Lindsey (#28, 3B, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Grace Deen (#12, C, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.