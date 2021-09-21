Box: Seckman 20, Lutheran St. Charles 0

|1
|2
|R
|H
|E
|Lutheran St. Charles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seckman
|15
|5
|20
|12
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lutheran St. Charles
|2-10
|1-1
|43/4
|145/12
|Seckman
|9-8
|0-1
|131/11
|114/10
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Seckman
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Chris Stanley (#13, 3B, So.)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Madi Conrad (#5, OF, Sr.)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Jenna Volz (#8, 2B, Jr.)
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Deen (#12, C, Jr.)
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Harvell (#15, OF, Jr.)
|4
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Josie Lindsey (#29, SS, Jr.)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Claire Knoll (#1, P, Fr.)
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Ally Rice (#2, OF, Jr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kendall Altman (#29, 1B, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
