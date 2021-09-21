 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Seckman 20, Lutheran St. Charles 0
0 comments

Box: Seckman 20, Lutheran St. Charles 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12RHE
Lutheran St. Charles00000
Seckman15520120

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lutheran St. Charles2-101-143/4145/12
Seckman9-80-1131/11114/10

Lutheran St. Charles
Individual stats Have not been reported.

SeckmanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Chris Stanley (#13, 3B, So.)2323200
Madi Conrad (#5, OF, Sr.)2323101
Jenna Volz (#8, 2B, Jr.)1311000
Grace Deen (#12, C, Jr.)0301000
Abby Harvell (#15, OF, Jr.)4243000
Josie Lindsey (#29, SS, Jr.)2221000
Claire Knoll (#1, P, Fr.)2213001
Ally Rice (#2, OF, Jr.)1100000
Kendall Altman (#29, 1B, Fr.)2100000

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals’ Arenado gets 100th RBI, joins ‘Century Club’ with likes of Musial, Pujols and … Tom Herr (110 RBI and eight homers in ’85!)

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/151. Summit (16-0) def. Marquette (13-4), 3-0.2. Eureka (13-1) def. Pacific (5-8), 11-1.3. Marquette (13-4) lost to S…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News