Box: Seckman 4, Mehlville 1

  • 0
1234567RHE
Mehlville0000010100
Seckman0021100422

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Mehlville17-78-2168/764/3
Seckman17-105-3167/7112/5

Mehlville
Individual stats Have not been reported.

SeckmanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Josie Lindsey (#28, SS, Sr.)2113001
Chris Stanley (#13, C, Jr.)2110100
Riley Karsznia (#14, IF, Jr.)1100000
Abby Harvell (#15, CF, Sr.)3100000

