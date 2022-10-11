Box: Seckman 4, Mehlville 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Mehlville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Seckman
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Mehlville
|17-7
|8-2
|168/7
|64/3
|Seckman
|17-10
|5-3
|167/7
|112/5
|Mehlville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Seckman
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Josie Lindsey (#28, SS, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Chris Stanley (#13, C, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Riley Karsznia (#14, IF, Jr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Harvell (#15, CF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0