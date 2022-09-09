 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seckman 4, Pacific 3

Box: Seckman 4, Pacific 3

  • 0
123456RHE
Seckman300001452
Pacific003000300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Seckman8-42-160/535/3
Pacific5-50-183/749/4

SeckmanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Jenna Volz (#8, OF, Sr.)3123001
Audrey Davis (#7, OF, So.)3110000
Abby Harvell (#15, CF, Sr.)1110000
Josie Lindsey (#28, SS, Sr.)3100000
Riley Karsznia (#14, IF, Jr.)3010000

Pacific
Individual stats Have not been reported.

