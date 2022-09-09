Box: Seckman 4, Pacific 3

|1
|R
|H
|E
|Seckman
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5
|2
|Pacific
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Seckman
|8-4
|2-1
|60/5
|35/3
|Pacific
|5-5
|0-1
|83/7
|49/4
|Seckman
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Jenna Volz (#8, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Audrey Davis (#7, OF, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Harvell (#15, CF, Sr.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Josie Lindsey (#28, SS, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Karsznia (#14, IF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pacific
|Individual stats Have not been reported.