 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Box: Seckman 5, Borgia 4

  • 0
123456RHE
Seckman0002305101
Borgia100021400

People are also reading…

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Seckman3-10-019/510/2
Borgia2-10-017/411/3

SeckmanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Grace Deen (#12, C, Sr.)4230000
Abby Harvell (#15, CF, Sr.)3121000
Josie Lindsey (#28, SS, Sr.)3110000
Emma Maness (#8, 3B, So.)4111100
Claire Knoll (#1, P, So.)4010000
Audrey Davis (#7, OF, So.)3011000
Riley Karsznia (#14, IF, Jr.)3010000

Borgia
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Katie Mann, junior, Valley Park

Katie Mann, junior, Valley Park

Helped the Hawks become a small-school power with a team-best four home runs and 35 RBI. Her slugging percentage of .841 included five triples…

Abbie Danchus, senior, St. Dominic

Abbie Danchus, senior, St. Dominic

A catcher, Danchus did not commit an error all season. Pounded seven home runs and 46 RBI, both team highs. Struck out only three times in 107…

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 8/261. Washington (3-0) def. Linn, 10-0.2. Eureka (1-0) vs. Eldon at Sullivan, 7 p.m.3. Parkway South (0-0) was idle.4.…

Ella Post, senior, Incarnate Word

Ella Post, senior, Incarnate Word

Had a team-leading 33 RBI in helping the Red Knights to a fourth-place finish in Class 4. Began the season with a hit 10 of the first 11 games…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News