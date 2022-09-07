 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Seckman 5, Windsor (Imperial) 3

1234567RHE
Windsor (Imperial)0011001300
Seckman1010300552

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)5-42-055/639/4
Seckman7-32-156/626/3

Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.

SeckmanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Josie Lindsey (#28, SS, Sr.)3210000
Grace Deen (#12, C, Sr.)3112100
Allie Rice (#2, OF, Sr.)1110000
Audrey Davis (#7, OF, So.)2111001
Emma Maness (#8, 3B, So.)3011000

