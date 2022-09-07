Box: Seckman 5, Windsor (Imperial) 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Seckman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|5
|2
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|5-4
|2-0
|55/6
|39/4
|Seckman
|7-3
|2-1
|56/6
|26/3
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Seckman
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Josie Lindsey (#28, SS, Sr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Deen (#12, C, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Allie Rice (#2, OF, Sr.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Audrey Davis (#7, OF, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Emma Maness (#8, 3B, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0