 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Seckman 6, Kirkwood 3
0 comments

Box: Seckman 6, Kirkwood 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234567RHE
Seckman00302106100
Kirkwood0100200300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Seckman11-130-4164/7175/7
Kirkwood5-163-296/4160/7

SeckmanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Abby Harvell (#15, OF, Jr.)4240300
Claire Knoll (#1, P, Fr.)4111100
Jenna Volz (#8, 2B, Jr.)4111000
Izzy Russavage (#10, OF, Jr.)3110000
Josie Lindsey (#29, SS, Jr.)4111000
Grace Deen (#12, C, Jr.)4011000
Emma Maness (#14, OF, Fr.)3011100

Kirkwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Can Wainwright and Scherzer turn NL wild-card game into a pitchers' duel?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/301. Eureka (19-1) def. Oakville (12-9), 10-0.2. Summit (21-2) def. Cor Jesu (3-14), 13-0.3. Washington (20-5) def. F…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/21. Eureka (19-1) was idle.2. Summit (22-2) was idle.3. Washington (20-5) was idle.4. Marquette (20-7) vs. Rock Brid…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News