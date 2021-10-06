Box: Seckman 6, Kirkwood 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Seckman
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|6
|10
|0
|Kirkwood
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Seckman
|11-13
|0-4
|164/7
|175/7
|Kirkwood
|5-16
|3-2
|96/4
|160/7
|Seckman
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Abby Harvell (#15, OF, Jr.)
|4
|2
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Claire Knoll (#1, P, Fr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Jenna Volz (#8, 2B, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Izzy Russavage (#10, OF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Josie Lindsey (#29, SS, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Deen (#12, C, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Maness (#14, OF, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kirkwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
