Box: Seckman 8, Festus 0
Box: Seckman 8, Festus 0

123456RHE
Festus000000000
Seckman0231028122

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Festus1-90-225/280/8
Seckman4-40-061/649/5

Festus
Individual stats Have not been reported.

SeckmanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Chiara Grasso (#29, P, So.)3210000
Abby Harvell (#15, CF, So.)4211000
Jamey Johnson (#10, CF, Jr.)3131000
Kylee King (#1, SS, Jr.)3121100
Josie Lindsey (#28, 3B, So.)4120100
Madi Conrad (#5, 1B, Jr.)3112010
Grace Deen (#12, C, So.)3011000
Jenna Volz (#8, OF, So.)2012000

