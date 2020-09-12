Box: Seckman 8, Festus 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Festus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seckman
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|8
|12
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Festus
|1-9
|0-2
|25/2
|80/8
|Seckman
|4-4
|0-0
|61/6
|49/5
|Festus
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Seckman
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Chiara Grasso (#29, P, So.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Harvell (#15, CF, So.)
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jamey Johnson (#10, CF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kylee King (#1, SS, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Josie Lindsey (#28, 3B, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Madi Conrad (#5, 1B, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Grace Deen (#12, C, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jenna Volz (#8, OF, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
