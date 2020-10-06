Box: Seckman 8, St. Charles West 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Seckman
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|8
|11
|3
|St. Charles West
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Seckman
|9-10
|0-2
|145/8
|125/7
|St. Charles West
|4-15
|2-7
|74/4
|204/11
|Seckman
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Chiara Grasso (#29, P, So.)
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madi Conrad (#5, 1B, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sophie Greenfield (#9, 2B, Sr.)
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jamey Johnson (#10, CF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Deen (#12, C, So.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Bollinger (#2, OF, Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kylee King (#1, SS, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|St. Charles West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
