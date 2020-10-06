 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Seckman 8, St. Charles West 3
0 comments

Box: Seckman 8, St. Charles West 3

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234567RHE
Seckman01103308113
St. Charles West1000200300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Seckman9-100-2145/8125/7
St. Charles West4-152-774/4204/11

SeckmanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Chiara Grasso (#29, P, So.)3320000
Madi Conrad (#5, 1B, Jr.)4221000
Sophie Greenfield (#9, 2B, Sr.)4210000
Jamey Johnson (#10, CF, Jr.)4110000
Grace Deen (#12, C, So.)3021000
Emily Bollinger (#2, OF, Jr.)4022000
Kylee King (#1, SS, Jr.)3012000

St. Charles West
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/301. Washington (13-4) vs. Borgia (6-5), 4:30 p.m.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-4) is idle.3. Troy Buchanan (10-3) is idle…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports