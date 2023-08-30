|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fox
|0-2
|0-1
|11/6
|22/11
|Seckman
|4-1
|1-0
|57/28
|21/10
|Fox
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Seckman
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|McKenna Ilko (#4, OF, Jr.)
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Payton Bantle (#6, SS, So.)
|2
|2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Emma Maness (#14, OF, Jr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Audrey Davis (#25, OF, Jr.)
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Harvell (#17, 3B, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kendall Altman (#29, 1B, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chris Stanley (#13, C, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aubrey Baur (#2, 2B, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0