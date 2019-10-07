Red October special: Subscribe now
1234567RHE
Seckman20030016122
Festus1000010200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Seckman18-64-2159/780/3
Festus10-153-2170/7201/8

SeckmanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Blakeli Holdenried (#14, IF, Sr.)4220000
Abby Stout (#52, IF, Sr.)4224002
Jamey Johnson (#5, OF, So.)4130100
Abby Townsend (#7, IF, Sr.)4120000
Lauren Montgomery (#13, P, Sr.)4021100
Abby Harvell (#3, OF, Fr.)3011000

Festus
Individual stats Have not been reported.

