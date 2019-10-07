|1
|R
|H
|E
|Seckman
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|12
|2
|Festus
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Seckman
|18-6
|4-2
|159/7
|80/3
|Festus
|10-15
|3-2
|170/7
|201/8
|Seckman
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Blakeli Holdenried (#14, IF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Stout (#52, IF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Jamey Johnson (#5, OF, So.)
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Abby Townsend (#7, IF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Montgomery (#13, P, Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Abby Harvell (#3, OF, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Festus
|Individual stats Have not been reported.