Box: Silex 10, Liberty (Wentzville) 0
Box: Silex 10, Liberty (Wentzville) 0

12345RHE
Liberty (Wentzville)00000030
Silex130601000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)2-80-417/286/9
Silex5-13-061/622/2

Liberty (Wentzville)ABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kendall Weber (#15, OF, Sr.)2010000
Ella Evans (#1, SS, Jr.)3010000
Allison Stabile (#13, INF, Sr.)2010000

Silex
Individual stats Have not been reported.

