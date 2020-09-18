Box: Silex 10, Liberty (Wentzville) 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Silex
|1
|3
|0
|6
|0
|10
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2-8
|0-4
|17/2
|86/9
|Silex
|5-1
|3-0
|61/6
|22/2
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kendall Weber (#15, OF, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ella Evans (#1, SS, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allison Stabile (#13, INF, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Silex
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
