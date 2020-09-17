 Skip to main content
Box: Silex 10, Wright City 8
Box: Silex 10, Wright City 8

1234567RHE
Silex04030121000
Wright City3000221892

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Silex4-13-051/1022/4
Wright City3-52-370/1453/11

Silex
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Wright CityABRHRBI2B3BHR
Tristen Head (#6, 5-4, C, Jr.)4232011
Adison Fast (#19, 5-9, 1B, Jr.)3211000
Kylie Jarmuszkiewcz (#3, 5-5, OF, Jr.)3120010
Abby Raines (#1, 5-6, SS, Sr.)4110000
Abigail Vossen (#12, 5-9, 3B, So.)4110100
Kendall Hannah (#2, 5-2, P, Jr.)3100000
Emma Wegrzyn (#16, 5-7, 1B, Jr.)3012100

