Box: Silex 10, Wright City 8

|Silex
|0
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|2
|10
|0
|0
|Wright City
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|8
|9
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Silex
|4-1
|3-0
|51/10
|22/4
|Wright City
|3-5
|2-3
|70/14
|53/11
|Silex
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Wright City
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Tristen Head (#6, 5-4, C, Jr.)
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Adison Fast (#19, 5-9, 1B, Jr.)
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kylie Jarmuszkiewcz (#3, 5-5, OF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Abby Raines (#1, 5-6, SS, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abigail Vossen (#12, 5-9, 3B, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kendall Hannah (#2, 5-2, P, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Wegrzyn (#16, 5-7, 1B, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
