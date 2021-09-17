 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Silex 7, Liberty (Wentzville) 4
0 comments

Box: Silex 7, Liberty (Wentzville) 4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234567RHE
Silex00102047110
Liberty (Wentzville)2000002472

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Silex2-10-029/1018/6
Liberty (Wentzville)4-71-361/2078/26

SilexABRHRBI2B3BHR
TEAM STATS07110000

Liberty (Wentzville)ABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kylee Orf (#5, OF, Sr.)4232010
Payton Hemmer (#1, INF, Fr.)4120000
Anna Strother (#2, INF, So.)3100000
Zoey Arnold (#4, P, So.)3010000
Baylie Roetemeyer (#13, C, Fr.)4010000

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: STL-SD series reminds us of players the Padres traded to Cardinals, from David Freese to Ozzie to ‘Silent George’

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/111. Marquette (9-3) def. Francis Howell Central (10-4), 12-4.2. Summit (10-0) was idle.3. Troy Buchanan (7-5) was id…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/151. Summit (16-0) def. Marquette (13-4), 3-0.2. Eureka (13-1) def. Pacific (5-8), 11-1.3. Marquette (13-4) lost to S…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/131. Summit (13-0) def. Webster Groves (6-6), 10-0.2. Eureka (12-1) was idle.3. Marquette (11-3) def. Fox (11-5), 10-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News