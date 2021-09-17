Box: Silex 7, Liberty (Wentzville) 4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Silex
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|7
|11
|0
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|7
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Silex
|2-1
|0-0
|29/10
|18/6
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|4-7
|1-3
|61/20
|78/26
|Silex
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|TEAM STATS
|0
|7
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kylee Orf (#5, OF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Payton Hemmer (#1, INF, Fr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Strother (#2, INF, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zoey Arnold (#4, P, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baylie Roetemeyer (#13, C, Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
