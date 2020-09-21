Box: South Callaway 13, New Haven 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|South Callaway
|4
|3
|6
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|New Haven
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|South Callaway
|2-2
|0-0
|25/6
|32/8
|New Haven
|4-8
|2-2
|57/14
|110/28
|South Callaway
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|New Haven
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ava Vandegriffe (#16)
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ryan Stutzman (#9, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kate Dittberner (#5, So.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jessica Underwood (#1, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
