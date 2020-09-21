 Skip to main content
Box: South Callaway 13, New Haven 0
Box: South Callaway 13, New Haven 0

  • 0
12345RHE
South Callaway436001300
New Haven00000053

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
South Callaway2-20-025/632/8
New Haven4-82-257/14110/28

South Callaway
Individual stats Have not been reported.

New HavenABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ava Vandegriffe (#16)2020100
Ryan Stutzman (#9, Jr.)2010000
Kate Dittberner (#5, So.)1010000
Jessica Underwood (#1, So.)2010000

