Box: St. Charles 10, Westminster 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|St. Charles
|3
|0
|4
|2
|1
|10
|12
|2
|Westminster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. Charles
|4-4
|1-2
|40/5
|37/5
|Westminster
|3-4
|1-0
|56/7
|59/7
|St. Charles
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Sarah Frerker
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Hanna Bain (Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Maddy Rosner
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Jackson (Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rosalyn Nevois (Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Atty O'Keeffe
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Livy Schiffer (Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bryten Kendrick
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashleigh Reed (Jr.)
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Maddy Bunch (So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Westminster
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
