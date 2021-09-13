 Skip to main content
Box: St. Charles 10, Westminster 0
Box: St. Charles 10, Westminster 0

12345RHE
St. Charles3042110122
Westminster00000000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. Charles4-41-240/537/5
Westminster3-41-056/759/7

St. CharlesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Sarah Frerker3222100
Hanna Bain (Sr.)4221010
Maddy Rosner4130000
Maddie Jackson (Jr.)4111000
Rosalyn Nevois (Jr.)4111000
Atty O'Keeffe0100000
Livy Schiffer (Sr.)4101000
Bryten Kendrick5100000
Ashleigh Reed (Jr.)5020100
Maddy Bunch (So.)3010000

Westminster
Individual stats Have not been reported.

