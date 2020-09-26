Box: St. Charles 12, Union 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Union
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|St. Charles
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|12
|13
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Union
|2-8
|1-4
|48/5
|114/11
|St. Charles
|6-7
|1-2
|64/6
|92/9
|Union
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Charles
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Breanna Hollowell (#1, Sr.)
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Ashleigh Reed (#5, So.)
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Livy Schiffer (#19, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Addie Nemens (#22)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Skeen (#11, 5-6, OF, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Izzy Schiffer (#8, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jillian Vaughn (Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maddy Bunch (#2)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maddy Rosner (#3)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Jackson (#15, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosalyn Nevois (#26, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.