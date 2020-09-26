 Skip to main content
Box: St. Charles 12, Union 2
12345RHE
Union11000200
St. Charles11010012132

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Union2-81-448/5114/11
St. Charles6-71-264/692/9

Union
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. CharlesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Breanna Hollowell (#1, Sr.)4332001
Ashleigh Reed (#5, So.)4231100
Livy Schiffer (#19, Jr.)3120100
Addie Nemens (#22)3111000
Grace Skeen (#11, 5-6, OF, So.)2111000
Izzy Schiffer (#8, Sr.)3110100
Jillian Vaughn (Jr.)0100000
Maddy Bunch (#2)1100000
Maddy Rosner (#3)0100000
Maddie Jackson (#15, So.)2010000
Rosalyn Nevois (#26, So.)2011000

