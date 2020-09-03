 Skip to main content
Box: St. Charles 7, Francis Howell North 5
1234567RHE
St. Charles1204000774
Francis Howell North2000012500

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. Charles1-10-19/412/6
Francis Howell North0-10-05/27/4

St. CharlesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Breanna Hollowell (#1, Sr.)3220100
Grace Skeen (#11, 5-6, OF, So.)2200000
Livy Schiffer (Jr.)1110000
Rosalyn Nevois (So.)2111000
Sarah Frerker3111000
Izzy Schiffer (Sr.)4021000

Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.

