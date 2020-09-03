Box: St. Charles 7, Francis Howell North 5

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|St. Charles
|1
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|4
|Francis Howell North
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. Charles
|1-1
|0-1
|9/4
|12/6
|Francis Howell North
|0-1
|0-0
|5/2
|7/4
|St. Charles
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Breanna Hollowell (#1, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Grace Skeen (#11, 5-6, OF, So.)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Livy Schiffer (Jr.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosalyn Nevois (So.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sarah Frerker
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Izzy Schiffer (Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
