Box: St. Charles 7, St. Charles West 2
Box: St. Charles 7, St. Charles West 2

1234567RHE
St. Charles West0020000200
St. Charles20122007110

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. Charles West0-50-312/256/11
St. Charles2-11-116/314/3

St. Charles West
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. CharlesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Breanna Hollowell (#1, Sr.)4430000
Rosalyn Nevois (So.)3220000
Brooke Hendrix (Sr.)2100000
Sarah Frerker3032000
Grace Skeen (#11, 5-6, OF, So.)4011000
Livy Schiffer (Jr.)3010000
Izzy Schiffer (Sr.)4011000

