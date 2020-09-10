Box: St. Charles 7, St. Charles West 2

|1
|R
|H
|E
|St. Charles West
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|St. Charles
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|11
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. Charles West
|0-5
|0-3
|12/2
|56/11
|St. Charles
|2-1
|1-1
|16/3
|14/3
|St. Charles West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Charles
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Breanna Hollowell (#1, Sr.)
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosalyn Nevois (So.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brooke Hendrix (Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sarah Frerker
|3
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Skeen (#11, 5-6, OF, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Livy Schiffer (Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Izzy Schiffer (Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
