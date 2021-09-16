Box: St. Charles 7, Westminster 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|R
|H
|E
|Westminster
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|6
|0
|0
|St. Charles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|7
|11
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Westminster
|3-5
|1-0
|62/8
|66/8
|St. Charles
|6-4
|2-2
|60/8
|46/6
|Westminster
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Charles
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Bryten Kendrick
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Livy Schiffer (Sr.)
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dylen Mills
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosalyn Nevois (Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ashleigh Reed (Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Hanna Bain (Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Jackson (Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
