Box: St. Charles 7, Westminster 6
Box: St. Charles 7, Westminster 6

12345678RHE
Westminster00023010600
St. Charles100000517112

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Westminster3-51-062/866/8
St. Charles6-42-260/846/6

Westminster
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. CharlesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Bryten Kendrick5222000
Livy Schiffer (Sr.)4210000
Dylen Mills3120000
Rosalyn Nevois (Jr.)4123100
Ashleigh Reed (Jr.)4110100
Hanna Bain (Sr.)4021000
Maddie Jackson (Jr.)3010100

