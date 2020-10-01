Box: St. Charles 8, Orchard Farm 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Orchard Farm
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1
|St. Charles
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|1
|8
|8
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Orchard Farm
|1-6
|1-4
|19/3
|72/10
|St. Charles
|7-9
|2-3
|74/11
|111/16
|Orchard Farm
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Nicole Voigt (#11, C, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gabby Doza (#15, IF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Fortuna (#8, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Poggemoeller (#20, IF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Charles
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Brooke Hendrix (#4, Sr.)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maddy Rosner (#3)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Livy Schiffer (#19, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Ashleigh Reed (#5, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Skeen (#11, 5-6, OF, So.)
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jillian Vaughn (Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Breanna Hollowell (#1, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Jackson (#15, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sarah Frerker (#17)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.