Box: St. Charles 8, Orchard Farm 1
Box: St. Charles 8, Orchard Farm 1

123456RHE
Orchard Farm000001141
St. Charles001061882

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Orchard Farm1-61-419/372/10
St. Charles7-92-374/11111/16

Orchard FarmABRHRBI2B3BHR
Nicole Voigt (#11, C, Sr.)3110000
Gabby Doza (#15, IF, Sr.)3011000
Grace Fortuna (#8, OF, Sr.)3010000
Lauren Poggemoeller (#20, IF, Sr.)3010000

St. CharlesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Brooke Hendrix (#4, Sr.)1210000
Maddy Rosner (#3)0200000
Livy Schiffer (#19, Jr.)4122100
Ashleigh Reed (#5, So.)4122000
Grace Skeen (#11, 5-6, OF, So.)4100000
Jillian Vaughn (Jr.)0100000
Breanna Hollowell (#1, Sr.)4010000
Maddie Jackson (#15, So.)2010000
Sarah Frerker (#17)3011100

