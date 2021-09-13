Box: St. Charles West 8, Fort Zumwalt North 4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt North
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|St. Charles West
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|8
|8
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt North
|2-8
|0-4
|65/6
|107/11
|St. Charles West
|3-3
|2-1
|31/3
|63/6
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Charles West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Hannah Bingamin (#7)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kailey Thomas (#8, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Delaney Little (#15, Fr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy Thomas (#24)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reese Schuster (#5)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kylie Runion (#1, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Avery Little (#50, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jazmyn Chapman (#21, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
