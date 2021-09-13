 Skip to main content
Box: St. Charles West 8, Fort Zumwalt North 4
Box: St. Charles West 8, Fort Zumwalt North 4

1234567RHE
Fort Zumwalt North1000102400
St. Charles West4020200880

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt North2-80-465/6107/11
St. Charles West3-32-131/363/6

Fort Zumwalt North
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. Charles WestABRHRBI2B3BHR
Hannah Bingamin (#7)4122000
Kailey Thomas (#8, Sr.)3121000
Delaney Little (#15, Fr.)4111000
Kennedy Thomas (#24)3110000
Reese Schuster (#5)3110000
Kylie Runion (#1, Sr.)3112000
Avery Little (#50, Jr.)3100000
Jazmyn Chapman (#21, Sr.)2101000

