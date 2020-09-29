Box: St. Dominic 10, Elsberry 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Elsberry
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|0
|0
|St. Dominic
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|10
|12
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Elsberry
|6-4
|2-2
|74/7
|39/4
|St. Dominic
|9-10
|2-1
|113/11
|148/15
|Elsberry
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Dominic
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kennedy Locker (#3, LF, Fr.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jessie Blaine (#14, C, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Grace Edwards (#8, P, Jr.)
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Neely Edwards (#12, 3B, Sr.)
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Delaney Smith (#4, CF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rylee McDowell (#6, SS, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Victoria Owen (#18, 1B, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mattie Tritz (#17, 3B, Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.