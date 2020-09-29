 Skip to main content
Box: St. Dominic 10, Elsberry 7
1234567RHE
Elsberry1011103700
St. Dominic200260010122

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Elsberry6-42-274/739/4
St. Dominic9-102-1113/11148/15

Elsberry
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. DominicABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kennedy Locker (#3, LF, Fr.)3220000
Jessie Blaine (#14, C, Sr.)3222001
Grace Edwards (#8, P, Jr.)4133100
Neely Edwards (#12, 3B, Sr.)4133100
Delaney Smith (#4, CF, Jr.)4110000
Rylee McDowell (#6, SS, So.)4110000
Victoria Owen (#18, 1B, Fr.)3101000
Mattie Tritz (#17, 3B, Fr.)0100000

